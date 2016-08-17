Langford neighbourhood set to Light up the Hills

Kristi Hoffman with the West Shore Arts Council tries her hand at crafting a lantern in advance of the Light up the Hills lantern-making workshops around the West Shore. The sessions are being held in preparation for the first ever Festival of Light in Westhills.

Westhills is getting ready to light it up next month for the first ever Festival of Light.

Sloganed “Light up the Hills,” this celebration of art, music and performance, co-sponsored by Westhills and the West Shore Arts Council, brings together various aspects of the arts community with residents of this growing Langford neighbourhood and beyond.

On Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 7:30 p.m., families and neighbours in Westhills will join together in an engagement in art. Three upcoming lantern-making workshops will provide the vehicle for creating a special light with which to walk through the neighbourhood on the night, and residents are also encouraged to decorate their homes for this special evening.

The workshops, to be led by West Shore artists, are planned for Sept. 17 (3 to 6 p.m.) at Eagle Ridge Centre, Sept. 20 at the Langford Legion (4 to 6 p.m.) and Sept. 21 at the Coast Collective Arts Centre at 318 Wale Rd. in Colwood. Registration is required and a $9 fee applies. Visit westshorearts.org for more signup information.

The Lighthouse Academy of Dance and Victoria Conservatory of Music will provide the entertainment for the evening. The musicians will form a contemporary band playing a mash-up of jazz, folk and gypsy styles.

Organizers put out a call for South Vancouver Island artists to submit proposals for original illuminated installation designs, to be placed along the walking route. The three artists or groups selected are expected to be announced soon.

The deadline for volunteers to sign up for the event is Sept. 1. Visit westshorearts.org and click on events, then click on Light Up the Hills Call for Volunteers to find a form to fill out and submit to info@ westshortearts.org. For updates on schedule and entertainment lineup, visit the Light Up the Hills page on Facebook.

