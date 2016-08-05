Ready Willing Band to take the stage at Langford's Music in the Park

Langford musician Peter Willing shows off his family friendly CD, Rockin’ Out With Ollie, inspired by and named for his grandson. The CD, which has raised $6,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria will be on sale at a discounted price during the Aug. 14 edition of Music in the Park.

For the past seven years, Peter Willing has helped organize Langford’s annual Music in the Park summer concert series and on Sunday Aug. 14 he’ll take his turn behind the mic as his Ready Willing Band takes to the stage at Veterans Memorial Park.

Willing, who released the children’s album Rockin’ Out with Ollie just over two years ago, will be performing songs from that CD as well as some classic rock and R&B tunes that should be very recognizable to the audience.

“They’ll be kind of bluesed up and they’ll have a kind of R&B feel to them. You’ll recognize the tune but it’ll just be a little bit different than it was on the radio originally,” Willing said.

Joining Willing on stage will be guitarist Steve Moyer, drummer Paul McLellan and bassist Steve Hansen.

“My Ready Willing Band is a mix-mash of great, talented guys,” Willing said. “I call it the Ready Willing Band because it’s just whoever is ready or willing to play with me at the particular gig.”

Willing’s Ollie CD will be available for purchase at the show for a discounted $10 price tag. Since its release, the CD has raised funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria.

From an organizer’s point of view, Willing has been very pleased with how the Music in the Park series has gone so far this summer.

“We’ve had a terrific turn out... It’s become a regular part of Langford and it seems to be growing every year,” he said.

The Maureen Washington Quartet will perform on Aug. 21 and Rukus will close out the series with an Aug. 28 show.

