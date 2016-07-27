- Home
Entertainment
Rock the Shores Photo Gallery
Rock the Shores stormed the West Shore Parks & Recreation Lower Fields in Colwood for a three-day music festival featuring Jesse Roper, Malahat, Metric, City and Colour, The Arkells, July Talk and much more.
