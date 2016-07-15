Colwood musician keeps Butchart Gardens tradition swaying

Chris Millington (front row centre) and Dancin (from left) Dave Flello, Masako Hockey, Duncan Meiklejohn, Morry Sterans, Jennie Carson, Don Cox and Bradley Clarke are performing at Butchart Gardens and the Symphony Splash.

What’s better than a chance to dance on stage while the band is playing a favourite song?

Shaking your booty to the beat in beautiful Butchart Gardens to the musical stylings of Chris Millington and Dancin, of course.

This summer marks the 16th year Millington and company will perform evening concerts at the popular tourist destination in Central Saanich, where it’s not unusual to see the stage filled with people dancing in front of the band.

“We’re doing a wider range of music that appeals to a broad audience,” the Colwood resident said. “You see people of all ages dancing with their kids all the time.”

The eight-member band seamlessly blends older tunes such as Wilson Pickett’s rhythm and blues classic “The Midnight Hour” with more current hits like Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud,” Millington added. On any given night, the band may roll out songs by the Beatles and Santana alongside hits by Mayer Hawthorne and Pharrell Williams.

“We have four band members doing a great assortment of vocals, rhythm and blues, rock and pop,” Millington said.

He appreciates the open stage at Butchart Gardens because it gets people out of their seats. “The interaction is great,” he explained. “We really like playing for people who like to dance.”

Chris Millington and Dancin will perform at the Gardens on July 19 and 26, and Aug. 2, 9 and 16.

All shows start at 8 p.m., and the concert is included with visitors’ regular admission.

“It makes for a nice night to come out and see the Gardens, check out the concert and dance,” he added.

Chris Millington and Dancin will also play at the Symphony Splash in Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Sunday July 31 at 4 p.m.

“We did it a couple of years ago and it’s great to be asked back,” he said. “It’s an affirmation of what we’re doing.”

