Invasive plant workshop taking place in View Royal

English ivy, one of the targets of a previous work party organized in View Royal by Greater Victoria Green Team program manager Amanda Evans, will be targeted during a volunteer event Saturday in Burnside Watkiss Park.

Parks in View Royal, as with many municipalities, are overgrown with such invasive species as spurge daphne, English holly, English ivy, Scotch broom and other alien plants.

This collection of interlopers is threatening rare habitats, so the Town is hosting a workshop on ways to help stop invasive species from taking over, in advance of a two-hour work party at Burnside Watkiss Park this Saturday (Sept. 24).

Starting at 10 a.m., expert weed killer Chris Junck presents a free, one-hour best management practices workshop at the park, located at the corner of Burnside Road West and Watkiss Way, to give backyard gardeners and volunteer weeders tips on keeping invasive species at bay.

The group will then head out into the park to cut back as much of the aforementioned species as possible. No experience is necessary and tools are provided, but participants may bring their favourite loppers or secateurs.

Dress in suitable clothing for the weather and for working around thorny shrubs. Refreshments and snacks are provided. Registration is not mandatory but is requested for planning purposes. For more information or to register, send an email to Chris at restorevr@gmail.com.

