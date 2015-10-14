Stress workshop Wednesday night in Langford

The Parent Education and Support Group Workshop Series presents its latest instalment, Avoiding the Pitfalls of Stress: Strategies to help your kids and teens, Wednesday in Langford.

Hosted by West Shore Parks and Recreation, this workshop features Lorena Jenkins and Rob Peters from Aboriginal Child and Youth Mental Health. They’ll discuss the link between mind, body and thoughts in kids and teens and will offer strategies to help youth transform negative thoughts and avoid the pitfalls often associated with stress and anxiety.

This session takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Centre, 2805 Carlow Rd. Space is limited for this free event and parents are asked to go online to pre-register at bit.ly/2cdu1vb.