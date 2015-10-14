- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Lifestyles
- Entertainment
- Opinion
- Community
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Real Estate Victoria
Community
Stress workshop Wednesday night in Langford
The Parent Education and Support Group Workshop Series presents its latest instalment, Avoiding the Pitfalls of Stress: Strategies to help your kids and teens, Wednesday in Langford.
Hosted by West Shore Parks and Recreation, this workshop features Lorena Jenkins and Rob Peters from Aboriginal Child and Youth Mental Health. They’ll discuss the link between mind, body and thoughts in kids and teens and will offer strategies to help youth transform negative thoughts and avoid the pitfalls often associated with stress and anxiety.
This session takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Centre, 2805 Carlow Rd. Space is limited for this free event and parents are asked to go online to pre-register at bit.ly/2cdu1vb.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.