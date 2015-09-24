FireSmart program for Highlanders

Is your home just adding fuel to the fire? That’s a topic that will be addressed Wednesday (Sept. 21) for Highlands residents as they look at ways to minimize the wildfire threat to their homes.

FireSmart consultant Margaret Symon will help inform Highlanders how to protect their properties and how to take action to make their homes and community “FireSmart.” Highlands Fire Chief Dean Ford will also be in attendance to discuss FireSmart building options.

The information session gets underway at 7 p.m. in the Highlands Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Rd. The first 30 people to sign up for a FireSmart Plan can also receive a grant to help with costs.

The District has received a $10,000 grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities, $6,000 of which has been earmarked to cover a $200 reimbursement to property owners who wish to hire a FireSmart consultant. For more information go to bit.ly/2d1qGwy.