OUT AND ABOUT: Best of the West Shore voting online now

The Best of the West Shore awards are upon us and it is time to vote for your favourite local businesses and activities in our community. Go to bowsa2016.ca for a short cut to the contest platform, or visit the Westshore Chamber of Commerce website for more information.

Make sure your voice is heard and pick your favourites, from the best place to have breakfast to the best place to catch a fish. Results will be tallied at the beginning of October and we will reveal all the winners at the Best of the West Shore event at Olympic View Golf Course. And watch for our special section in the Goldstream News Gazette on Oct. 26.

This Saturday (Sept. 24) drop by Goldstream Bikes at 694 Goldstream Ave. for a free bike check up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., courtesy of Telus PureFibre.

Also that day starting at 7:30 p.m. at Belmont secondary, Light up the Hills winds through the Westhills neighbourhood and includes displays and music at the new YMCA/YWCA and Westhills Stadium. It’s a family friendly outdoor festival of lights, with many installations and performances along the way. Since this event will take place after dark, the countless illuminated lanterns will create a spectacular glowing effect throughout the community. Presented by Westhills and the West Shore Arts Council, the event is intended to draw attention to the creativity of local artists, musicians and performers.

There are sure to be many great deals at the Victoria Kids Consignment Sale, taking place at Eagle Ridge Community Centre between Friday, Sept. 30 and Sunday Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

The Help Fill A Dream 30th Anniversary Gala happens Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa. Tickets and more information about the event are available at helpfilladream.com.

Also on Sept. 30, the Grizzlies take on Coquitlam at 7 p.m. in B.C. Hockey League play at The Q Centre. This promises to be an action-packed game, so be sure to support your local team.

On Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. at Westhills Stadium, the Westshore Rebels football team returns for the first home game in three weekends, as they take on the Kamloops Broncos.

And also we pass on congratulations to Debbie Hartz who has joined Coastal Offices in the role of sales and marketing for the new business centre at 132-328 Wale Rd. in Colwood.

Do you have a business or community story you think Gazette readers would like to know about? Contact Christine at cscott@goldstreamgazette.com or call her at 250-478-9552, local 222.