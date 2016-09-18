Metchosin’s emergency needs differ from others’

By Charla Huber

Special to the Gazette

With summer ending and fall approaching, winter is just around the corner. Living in a rural community, it is important to ensure there is enough food and water in your home, for all family members (both two and four legged) in case of an emergency.

“Here in Metchosin we may face different challenges than other communities on the West Shore, such as prolonged power outages, accessibility issues and possibly even limited outside assistance in a major event. When people are properly prepared, it makes a big difference when disaster strikes,” said Stephanie Dunlop, Metchosin Emergency Program director.

“Winter storms can leave us without electricity for weeks. For many, this means no water or heat for long periods of time. In many instances, it may not be possible to leave your home. Preparing for these types of events and ensuring you have sufficient supplies on hand in your home is important.”

Not only are winter storms a reason to prepare, but an earthquake can occur at any time, in any season.

Planning for an emergency can be a daunting task and even a bit scary to think about. If you are interested in better preparing your home and family, the Metchosin Emergency Program is hosting an information session next Tuesday on emergency food and water.

“We are hosting this session to help residents in our community understand their potential needs, get prepared and feel better about making a plan. Once you have a goal it’s easy to start preparing,” Dunlop said adding, “We also have a lot of interesting things to share with people that you might not already know.”

In addition to creating a plan for essential needs, the session will teach attendees several methods to disinfect water and other pieces of information to help you and your family prepare for unexpected events.

The information session will be held Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Metchosin Fire Hall, 4440 Happy Valley Rd. For more information, call the hall at 250-478-1307.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com