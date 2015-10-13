Kids’ sleep patterns on agenda at workshop

West Shore parents aren’t the only ones that often have sleepless nights.

In hopes that children and teens can get the best sleep possible, the Parent Education and Support Group Workshop Series is offering a session on Sleep Tips for Kids and Teens.

The latest instalment in the parent-led workshop series features Sean Boulet, Ledger House occupational therapist, speaking on the importance of sleep for kids, threats to getting enough sleep and ways to help them get the sleep they need. Join other parents to learn strategies to promote sleep and to share in the discussion.

This session runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Sooke Child, Youth and Family Centre, 6672 Wadams Way. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Go to bit.ly/2cm7ddh to sign up for this free session.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com