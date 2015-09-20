United Way campaign turns houses to homes

Heather Skydt wants Greater Victoria residents to think back to the first time they moved into a new apartment or house.

Think about the basic necessities one needs to purchase to transform their house a home: linens, dishes, art supplies, cutlery, sports equipment or tools.

United Way Greater Victoria’s Fill the House campaign asks people to donate gently-used household items, wich will be passed along to some of the most vulnerable residents of our communities.

Some requested donations include for the kitchen; small appliances and cookware; bathroom, personal hygiene and cleaning supplies; bedroom, sleepwear and new bedding, and for the living room and work or office spaces, items such as used iPads, tablets, tools or flashlights.

The items will be donated to 10 community partners including Artemis Place Society, Anawim House, Umbrella Society for Mental Health and Addictions, Our Place and the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House, who will help distribute the items to youth, families, adults and seniors who need a bit of help on their road to success.

Skydt, director of marketing and communications with United Way Greater Victoria, said the event is being used to talk about issues such as safe and affordable housing, the importance of food security, employment programs and financial literacy.

“For this event, you actually have a really wide reach. Working through United Way and the 10 different partners, your contribution can go to a larger group,” she said. “We just thought this was a different way to talk about the issues in our community.”

Fill the House takes place tomorrow (Sept. 14) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot of Mayfair Shopping Centre at the corner of Blanshard and Finlayson streets.

For more information on the campaign, including a full list of items needed, visit uwgv.ca.

