Community
Langford Car Show winners listed
The recent show and shine on Goldstream Avenue attracted many amazing restorations and customized vehicles, but three in particular stood out for attendees.
Al and Dave Lequesne’s 1951 Pontiac fire chief‘s car took the People’s Choice Award, with second place going to Zac Mazzelli for his 1979 Chevrolet C10 "Chalkboard" black pickup, on which he encouraged passerby to draw messages in chalk.
Third place was taken by Greg Lyseng for his light green 1928 Chevrolet National.
editor@goldstreamgazette.com
