Highland residents set to host celebration picnic

This year the Highlands District Community Association is putting a new spin on a long-standing tradition.

“We’re calling it an end-of-summer picnic in which you don’t have to bring your own food,” said Scott Richardson, association chair.

This year, they’re experimenting with some new ideas for the picnic, which sees Highlands residents gather to break bread while creating their own fun and games.

“For many years the HDCA has organized a community celebration the first weekend after Labour Day … This year we just decided to try a more grassroots, informal event involving a little less volunteer commitment, with more opportunities to chat with your neighbours,” Richardson said.

He added this family-friendly event is all about spending quality time with neighbouring residents.

Another long-standing tradition of a monthly market operating in the area was put on the back burner this year by organizers, but a handful of the regular local vendors will be on hand for this Saturday’s festivities.

An informal live music area will be set up at the event, with open mic opportunities available. There will also be lots of summer games such as pioneer-style bocce, cross-country croquet, badminton and indoor table tennis.

“All the usual kids games and crafts will be set up as well,” Richardson added.

Of course, all of those activities can work up an appetite. To take care of that, food and beverages available on site will include hot dogs, watermelon, popcorn, iced tea and water.

“For those that want to bring a picnic, that’s just fine too,” he added.

The picnic goes from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the the Caleb Pike Homestead, 1589 Millstream Rd. and is sponsored by the HDCA with support from the Highlands Heritage Park Society, volunteers from Highlands Fire Service and the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society.

