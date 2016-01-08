Metchosin Day approaching milestone anniversary

Visitors to the Metchosin Day celebration last year enjoy a hay ride through the municipal grounds. This year’s event happens this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Slowly sneaking its way up to a milestone birthday, Metchosin Day turns 49 this year and the 2016 edition promises to be one of the biggest and best yet.

The volunteer-run event will feature live music, a petting zoo, equestrian events and bike demonstrations, among many other activities, and will be topped off by a lamb and salmon barbecue in the early evening.

“It’s the volunteers in this community that really make it thrive and that’s what makes Metchosin Day so special. It wouldn’t actually take place without volunteers,” said Dawn Boshcoff, one of the organizers of the event.

Metchosin Day, happening this Sunday (Sept. 11), regularly attracts as many as 5,000 visitors and has become increasingly popular over the years.

“It’s a one-day event and it’s grown popular over the years because the same people keep coming back and bringing their families,” Boshcoff said. “You will meet people at Metchosin Day who have been vendors since the start.”

Boshcoff also believes the day remains popular for its small town, country fair feel, and the sheep shearing, vintage cars and numerous vendors – which include a blacksmith – are certainly testament to that.

As is the fact that quarters and dimes are still pretty valuable within the confines of the fair, given that hay rides are available for 25 cents and a turn on a backhoe digger is just 50 cents.

It’s popularity has necessitated some changes to parking for this year’s event.

The amount of parked cars that filled up Happy Valley Road and Rocky Point Road in the past made it impossible for emergency vehicles to enter and exit the site.

This year, all of the parking on those two arteries has been eliminated, and all traffic will be asked to enter on Happy Valley Road, with plenty of parking available at designated areas.

The annual celebration will take place from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m on Sept. 11. For more information on the event visit metchosinday.com.

