West Shore news… through the decades

2006

View Royal firefighters were kept busy on Monday, as volunteer firefighters went from one fire call to another all day on Aug. 28.

The long day starts with a brush fire at the north end of Thetis Lake. View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says the blaze was the result of a campfire that wasn’t properly extinguished, resulting in the burning of an area roughly 100 by 150 metres. Firefighters had barely returned to the hall when a call was received about another brush fire, along the railway right-of-way near Pheasant Lane. Later, 21 firefighters respond to a fire in an abandoned single-wide trailer on Maplebank Road. It was believed that this fire was deliberately set.

Also making the news the week of Sept. 1, 2006:

Some West Shore minor hockey players get a chance to lace up the skates with Vancouver Canucks captain Markus Naslund, who practices with Juan de Fuca players as part of a Kraft Hockeyville essay contest.

1996

It was an ordinary work day for the Bishop family of View Royal. Until a missile drops into their back yard, that is. The family were at work in their store, Pete’s Tent and Awning, when their garage – and what landed on it – became national news. The missile, a 40-pound “chaff” rocket blasted off from CFB Esquimalt and soared 3,000 metres in the air before landing at the Bishop property. The rocket was launched from HMCS ***Regina during a routine weapon’s drill, a result of “human error.”

Also making the news the week of Sept. 1, 1996:

A 17 year-old Colwood girl is stabbed in the arm by another female who was trying to rob her. The victim was treated and released from hospital.

1986

Metchosin Day is nearly cancelled due to opposition to the festival’s plan to sell beer at the future site of the new Anglican church. Some members of the church’s congregation didn’t want beer sales to happen at the site because of the church’s opposition to drinking on Sunday, the planned day for the Metchosin event. The lack of a beer garden would have been a significant loss of the event, but Metchosin Day was saved when it was decided it would take place next to the fire hall on Happy Valley Rd.

Also in the news the week of Sept. 1, 1986:

Mac’s Convenience Store reports that a large yellow inflatable doll, 20 feet tall and weighing 60 to 70 pounds, had gone missing. The doll was held down by three ropes and would have taken at least two people to remove it.

– compiled by Joel Tansey