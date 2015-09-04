Royal Bay Beachpark to open with celebration day in Colwood

Crews are working hard to get the Royal Bay Beach Park ready for visitors and the grand opening celebrations scheduled for Sept. 10.

The developers of Royal Bay are excited to show the public what they’ve been up to, and on Sept. 10 they’ll officially open the Royal Bay Beachpark.

It’s a free celebration that will include live music, food trucks and a host of entertainment and sporting activities.

Kayak tours will be offered, and there’s no requirement to bring your own boat, as kayaks and standup paddle boards will be available.

Additionally, beach volleyball, a bouncy castle and the band Shaky Ground will keep kids and adults busy throughout the afternoon.

The opening will offer a sneak peak of what’s to come and the park, on which construction began in early August, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from dawn to dusk beginning on Sept. 11. It will open daily some time in the fall, when construction has been completed.

Work remains ongoing in the leadup to the opening. A stairway down to the shoreline is under construction, but is expected to be completed before Sept. 10. An area has been set aside for a playground, but that won’t be completed until late fall. Eventually, the plan is to bring in sand to create an area for sun bathing and castle building by the water.

Throughout the construction of the project, environmental considerations remain at the forefront of the developers’ minds. “We work with the proper people so that we don’t disrupt any ecosystems,” explained Ben Mycroft, the project’s director.

While the “Beachpark” – which is how developers have stylized the name – is privately owned, it’ll be open to the public and will give West Shore residents a chance to explore an area of the coast that has been inaccessible for 100 years. The completed version of the park will stand for about 10 years as the rest of the community gets built out. Eventually, the park will have a different look, as part of the developers’ master plan, but it’ll remain an oceanside park in roughly the same location.

“Developing the beach park was important to do up front,” said Mycroft, later adding that 100 acres of parks are planned for the sprawling, 419-acre community. “We’re very proud of that,” he said.

For details on the park’s opening, visit Royal Bay’s Facebook page.

joel.tansey@goldstreamgazette.com