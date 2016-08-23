West Shore News Through the Decades, for the week of Aug. 24

2006

The Bear meets the Bear, when golf legend Jack Nicklaus teed it up at Bear Mountain Golf Club. The most decorated golfer in the history of the PGA Tour was on hand with his son, Steve, to play the course they designed for the first time. The elder Nicklaus shows flashes of his old skills, stringing together a pair of birdies early on the back nine.

Also making the news the week of Aug. 24, 2006:

A break-in at the West Shore Rowing and Paddling Centre leaves the non-profit organization short two outboard motors and three brand new kayaks. The thieves cut a hole in fencing protecting the equipment, unbolting the two motors from boats and loaded it all into a dark-coloured Chevy or GMC truck. The vehicle was caught on surveillance footage leaving the grounds, but the license plate was obscured. The loss, estimated at about $8,000, puts the centre in a financial bind.

And, a fire at Royal Colwood Golf Club keeps the City’s volunteer firefighters busy for two hours. The fire breaks out around 11 p.m. in a large pile of wood chips in the club’s maintenance yard, located off Aldeane Road. Nineteen firefighters and two engines respond to the call, which sees the blaze in full swing by the time they arrive. A machine is used to pull the pile apart to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

1996

Langford’s Prince Edward Legion loses its last veteran of the Great War when Fred Rennie dies. Rennie, 100 at the time of his death, lived in Colwood for 37 years and fought in both world wars. During the First World War, Rennie fought in the Battle of the Somme on July 16, 1916, escaping from one of the bloodiest battles in history with little more than a scratch on his leg.

Also making the news the week of Aug. 24, 1996:

A light rapid transit line between Langford and downtown Victoria is estimated to cost about $289 million to build, according to a draft report of an ongoing study.

That price would include the purchase of an 18.1-kilometre route, possibly using the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford.

And, about 50 people attend an open house on that report in Colwood. They hear that the capacity of the LRT system would be 2,400 passengers per hour, roughly equivalent to building two more lanes on the Trans Canada Highway. The travel time between Langford and downtown Victoria would be 32 minutes and the operating expenses would be $9.1 million per year.

1986

Colwood RCMP want to reward good drivers in the western community, but have had a hard time finding them. Sgt. Deane Cole says the driving situation is so bad that he has to spend quite a bit of time looking for safe drivers for the Traffic Safety Recognition Project. RCMP and police in various areas report one good driver a week to a radio station. The driver receives prizes and acknowledgement. “At times it’s difficult to find a safe driver,” Cole said. “If you follow him for two or three miles, somewhere they will fail to signal a turn or they do some other minor breach of the driving statutes.”

Also making the news the week of Aug. 24, 1986:

Specially-trained cougar hounds and wildlife conservation officers comb the Sooke area for a cougar on two separate days, but to no avail. The cougar is initially spotted on West Coast Road by a Sooke RCMP officer. On the Tuesday, Conservation Officer Tony Grabowski and two hounds search the area, but find no signs. On Sunday, he returns with four hounds after more sightings are reported.

– compiled by Joel Tansey