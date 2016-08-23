Superheroes band together for super kids in Langford

Captain America and other crowd favourites such as Spiderman, Thor, the Joker and Batman were in Langford on Sunday to help children through fun, interactive games.

The wind didn’t put a stop to last Sunday’s Super Summer Kids Day at Westhills Stadium in Langford. The event, hosted by Superheroes of Victoria, paired with generous private donations, raised $3,500 in support of the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Langford Mayor Stew Young was on hand to throw the first bean bag at the dunk tank, sending Mark Ashfield, Superheroes of Victoria founder and director, looking for a towel.

Children weren’t just able to interact with their favourite fictional superheroes, they were also able to hear about the day-to-day lives of some real-life heroes that work in the community.

Firefighters, police officers and other first responders were on scene to share some of their own experiences and maybe inspire the next generation of local heroes.

Ashfield posted a heartfelt thank you on the group’s Facebook page to everyone that lent a hand to make the event possible, including members of the West Shore RCMP, St. John Ambulance’s youth program,View Royal Fire Rescue and the Westshore Rebels.