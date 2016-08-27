- Home
Community
Tree-mendous trees walk in Metchosin
Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Devonian Regional Park in Metchosin is the site for a guided walk spotlighting trees.
Suitable for walkers five and older, this forest adventure sees participants follow clues and riddles along the trail to meet Devonian’s giants. Meet at the kiosk near the parking lot off William Head Road.
editor@goldstreamgazette.com
