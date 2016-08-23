- Home
Community
Tree walk, coast stroll are on tap
Petroglyphs are one of the highlights of an upcoming coastline walk with Capital Regional District Park naturalists, this Saturday (Aug. 27) from 10 a.m. to noon in East Sooke Regional Park.
The walk is suitable for anyone aged eight and up, and sturdy shoes are recommended. Meet at the kiosk in the Aylard Farm parking lot off Becher Bay Road.
