Fort Rodd Hill hosting a flurry of family events

Andrew Gillis, left, sprays Jake Henry with a water gun during Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site's Fab Forts event last year. The annual event happens this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Editor's note: the print version of this story in the Gazette contained an inaccurate date. The following version has the correct information)

If you’re looking for a great way to stay cool on a hot day with a good old-fashioned family water pistol fight, look no further than Fort Rodd Hill.

The squirt gun showdown takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of Parks Canada's Fab Forts events. You can even sharpen your skills on the squirting range from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for the event is included in the price of general admission, and they’ll even supply a squirt gun if you don’t bring your Super Soaker along.

Other events will also highlight the day, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m., including the Platoon Challenge Scavenger Hunt, Second World War demonstrations by the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactor Association, a firepower demonstration, face painting, live music and more. There’s activities for people of all ages and lots of opportunities for adults to learn the history of the fort or enjoy a scenic stroll, said Sophie Lauro, the park’s promotion officer.

“Remember to bring your sunscreen and prepare to have an awesome time,” she said. “Bring some lawn chairs and a picnic lunch and make a day of it.”

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites also offer a variety of other free programs throughout August.



There is no charge for any of these events, other than regular admission to the park.

Another event that might appeal to those wanting to test their battle mettle is the Airsoft programs, which run every Saturday and Sunday throughout August. “You get to dress up in a World War II uniform and fire a Tommy Gun that shoots paper bullets,” Lauro explained. “You get a clip with 30 rounds that you can shoot one at a time or rapid-fire, and you can take the target home for bragging rights.” The cost for that activity, which runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. is $7.80, plus park admission. You must be at least 10 years old for Airsoft and sign up at the front gate on the way into the park.

Admission to Fort Rodd Hill is $3.90 for adults, $3.45 for seniors and $1.90 for youths. Family passes for $9.80 are available as well. Please remember that pets are not allowed.

For more information on the events and schedules, visit pc.gc.ca/fortroddhill and click on events.

reporter@goldstreamgazette.com