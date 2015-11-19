Out and About: Get your dancing shoes on

Wow! How did we end up with the kids back at school and chilly temperatures so quickly? It seems as though this was the summer that never really was.

So if you are like many of us and feel this is a time to get back in the saddle with routine and normalcy, then we have some great ideas for you.

If you are looking for some extra curricular activities for your kids then check out The Beat Dance Studio, coming to the West Shore this September. They will host open classes from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 and encourage people to come and try one out for free. No commitment is necessary. They offer classes in hip hop, jazz, and contemporary dance for kids aged six and over and also offer sessional adult classes. The studio is located at the Royal Roads University Recreation Centre. For more information go to thebeatdancestudio.com.

Westshore Parks and Recreation has their fall activity guide out and registration for classes and after school activities is well under way. Be sure to check out their offerings at westshorerecreation.ca.

If you are looking for something new to add to your fitness routine then Strength In 2 Fitness is now offering BooTy, the most inspiring women’s only fitness program designed to unleash potential in mind, body and soul. Lina Lewis runs this class and her program combines high intensity moves with powerful music and movement, creating a perfect balance between intensity and fun. Get your passes today and bring a friend free for the month of August and September. For more info visit strengthin2fitness.com.

Sept. 10 is the date for the Finlayson 28K and 50K. Be prepared for a challenging, but fun course. For more information, visit coastlineendurancerunning.com/finlayson-arm-races.

The Matheson band returns for a night of fun and dancing on Sept. 16 at Metchosin Golf Course. Music runs from 7 to 9:15 p.m. The kitchen and bar open at 5:30; entrance is $5 with that and any tips going to musicians.

And mark your calendars for this weekend’s highly anticipated Metchosin Day, which is a fun and free community event for the whole family. Join them for the pancake breakfast, pie contest, entertainment, pet show and children’s events, vendors and a lamb and salmon BBQ dinner. It’s a truly rural experience. For further information visit the website a metchosinday.ca, call 250-478-5155 or email info@metchosinday.ca

To kick off the weekend of fun and festivities there will be a Gen-Next dance at the Metchosin Community Hall on Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are available at the Community House on Happy Valley Road, the Metchosin Corner Store or at the door. The cost is $15 and the theme will be Friday Night Fever.

Do you have business or community news you’d like Gazette readers to know about? Contact Christine by email at cscott@goldstreamgazette.com.